The anti-government protest in Iran has now crossed the country's borders as it is now getting support from celebrities across the world. In order to extend her solidarity with the Iranian women amid the anti-hijab protests, Turkish singer Melek Mosso cut her hair on stage during a musical concert. In the video, which is now viral on social media platforms, the audience can be heard cheering the singer as she chopped her hair during the performance. Notably, this was not the first time when Mosso extended her support to such revolutionary campaigns.

In a similar concert, Mosso, who is a well-known singer and advocate for women's rights, was taken off stage for criticising the release of a rapist police officer in her own country. During the show, she remarked, "If you want to be open, open up, if you want to talk, speak up. You don't need anyone to tell you how to act, what to do, how to dress, girls. You have your own wings. You don't need to be under anyone's wing. Fly."

Protests in Iran broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police”, claiming that the woman was not wearing the hijab properly. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said she had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs. Since the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life.

Controversial hijab rule in Iran

The headscarf was made compulsory for women in Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. The force has been criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles. Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have adopted tougher measures. Despite protests, Iranian hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and even lashes of women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.

