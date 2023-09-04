Twitter Accused Of Assisting Saudi Arabia In Human Rights Abuses: Report

In a revised civil lawsuit, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as "X," has come under severe scrutiny and stands accused of aiding Saudi Arabia in committing grave human rights abuses against its users. The allegations include the disclosure of confidential user data upon the request of Saudi authorities, a practice that occurred at a significantly higher rate than similar requests from the US, UK, or Canada.

These startling claims have emerged as part of a legal battle initiated by Areej al-Sadhan, the sister of a Saudi aid worker, who was forcibly disappeared and later sentenced to 20 years in prison, reported The Guardian.

Infiltration of Twitter and the Arrest of Dissidents

The lawsuit centers around a series of events involving the infiltration of the California-based company by three Saudi agents, two of whom posed as Twitter employees between 2014 and 2015. This infiltration ultimately led to the arrest of Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, Areej's brother, and the exposure of the identities of thousands of anonymous Twitter users. According to The Guardian, some of these users were reportedly detained and subjected to torture as part of the Saudi government's crackdown on dissent.

Legal representatives for Al-Sadhan have recently updated their claims, alleging that Twitter, under the leadership of then-CEO Jack Dorsey, turned a blind eye to, or even had knowledge of, the Saudi government's efforts to identify and suppress its critics. These allegations of willful ignorance or collusion stem from financial considerations and Twitter's desire to maintain close ties with the Saudi government, a major investor in the company.

A Once-Democratic Platform Now a Concern for Saudi Arabia

The lawsuit further delves into Twitter's transformation from a platform seen as a critical vehicle for democratic movements during the Arab Spring to a source of concern for the Saudi government as early as 2013.

These allegations come in the wake of Human Rights Watch's condemnation of a Saudi court's decision to sentence a man, Muhammad al-Ghamdi, to death solely based on his Twitter and YouTube activity. HRW characterised this as an "escalation" in the government's crackdown on freedom of expression.

The lawsuit asserts that Twitter, now referred to as X, had "ample notice" of security risks to internal personal data, including the threat of insiders illegally accessing it. It claims that Twitter was not oblivious to the "malign campaign."

Questionable Actions and Omissions

Twitter's handling of the situation is under intense scrutiny. It is alleged that Twitter received complaints from users whose accounts had been compromised, but the company did not act to restrict one of the suspected infiltrators, Ali Hamad Alzabarah, from accessing confidential user data, even though he had previously accessed a user's account. Saudi Arabian authorities reportedly followed up with Twitter by filing emergency disclosure requests (EDRs) once they received confidential user data from their agents within the company. These EDRs were often approved on the same day.

Promotion and Fleeing

In a startling revelation, it is claimed that Twitter promoted Alzabarah just days before being confronted by the FBI about concerns regarding Saudi infiltration. Alzabarah, now a fugitive residing in Saudi Arabia, expressed "unimaginable happiness" for his promotion in a note sent to his Saudi government contact, implying a connection between the promotion and influential Saudi figures.

Critical Information Withheld

The lawsuit contends that Twitter failed to provide crucial information to users whose data "may" have been targeted, potentially putting thousands of Twitter users at risk. Even after becoming aware of the breach, Twitter continued to engage with Saudi Arabia as a vital partner in the region.

Justice Sought for Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan

Jim Walden, a lawyer representing Areej al-Sadhan, emphasised the pursuit of justice for her brother, Abdulrahman, who remains detained in Saudi Arabia. Walden expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia would release Abdulrahman, allowing him to rejoin his family in the United States.