Twitter Reenabled In Turkey Minutes After Assurance By Elon Musk

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Wednesday (Local Time) said that the government of Turkey informed the company that full access to the microblogging platform in the country will be re-enabled "shortly". Notably, earlier Netblocks internet observatory reported that access to Twitter was restricted in Turkey, just two days after the devasting 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the country.

Taking to his Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly."

Minutes after Musk's tweet, Netblocks claimed that Twitter has been restored in Turkey. "Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in #Turkey following hours of filtering. The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to "remind Twitter of its obligations" on content takedowns and disinformation," it said in a tweet.

Access to Twitter restricted in Turkey

Earlier on Wednesday, the Netblocks internet observatory revealed that access to Musk's microblogging site was restricted. "Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in #Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," it said in a tweet.

Notably, on Monday, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside on a cold winter night. More than 15,000 have been confirmed dead in both countries and thousands more injured with the death toll expected to rise.