Twitter Stirs Controversy As It 'restricts' Access To Content Ahead Of Turkey's Elections

As Turkey would be witnessing a high-stakes election on Sunday, Twitter has blocked some posts in the nation, the America-based microblogging site announced on Friday night. Twitter shared, on May 13, that it has “taken action to restrict access to some content in Turkey” starting from Friday. This decision has arisen controversy around the globe as it comes just a day before the commencement of Turkey elections. The decision has been announced through a tweet, which has been posted in both, English and Turkish, languages. However, there has been no clarity as to which tweets the site would block and why.

Twitter's Global Government Affairs wrote, "In response to legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the people of Turkey, we have taken action to restrict access to some content in Turkey today." Further, it added, " We have informed the account holders of this action in line with our policy. This content will remain available in the rest of the world."

This step by Twitter has again put Elon Musk's "controversial free speech policies into the spotlight", reported The Washington Post. The critics have argued that he has been ceding to demands from Turkey’s right-wing leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Notably, the majority of the Turkey media has been under government control, and critics have been accusing Erdogan of cracking down on social media companies to suppress opposition voices in a bid to stay in power. On Sunday, the voters would be deciding the fate of Turkey's democracy. One must note that these elections have been taking place less than three months after the deadly earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and displaced more than 5.9 million across southern Turkey and northern Syria. Further, the serious economic crisis and what analysts say is democratic erosion under Erdogan's government are some of the important factors on which the people of Turkey would be voting, according to a CNN report. Erdogan’s defeat would result in major consequences for the country, where his leadership has been defined by personalized one-man rule. Further, Turkey abroad, where the NATO member’s ties with the United States, and governments from Europe to the Middle East, have been marked by frequent episodes of crisis, reported Washington Post.