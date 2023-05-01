UAE: Abu Dhabi Sets New Goal Of Welcoming 24 Million Visitors By 2023

The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, has announced new performance targets for Abu Dhabi, reported ANI. In this new target, they have plans to attract more than 24 million visitors to the emirate by the end of 2023. Notably, this target has been announced just before the Arabian travel market 2023 which has been scheduled for May 1 to 4. The Undersecretary at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani asserted that this would be the start of an "ambitious new chapter for the emirate's tourism sector".

The ambition for these new targets comes after the surge in Abu Dhabi's tourism sector in 2022, with hotel occupancy rates and other metrics demonstrating that the sector's revival is well underway. As per the ANI reports, Abu Dhabi has received a total of 18 million visitors representing a 13 per cent increase from the previous year. Whereas, the hotel occupancy had reached 70% which had surpassed the Middle East average of 67%.

UAE plans to set new goals for the tourism sector

The Emirates has been welcoming visitors from around the world. However, the highest number of international visitors have been arriving from India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. "Our ambitious goal to welcome more than 24 million visitors by the end of 2023 builds on healthy growth over the past year," said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi. Further, he added, "This encouraging performance was enabled through powerful collaborations and the delivery of memorable travel and business experiences across the whole year, supported by an integrated ecosystem of best-in-class services, infrastructure, and impactful marketing." He also asserted that in Abu Dhabi, they have been demonstrating the power of partnerships across the tourism sector and the fact that collectively they can thrive. Meanwhile, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry said, "The success we have achieved so far inspires us to strive for more." Further, he added that they have been committed to delivering on their goal for 2023 by further promoting a "successful strategy of creating and delivering unique experiences for everyone to enjoy and a diverse range of year-round events for visitors in collaboration with our global IP partners." Notably, last year the Emirates hosted a diverse range of over 100 events during a 180-day period, which featured an impressive line-up of A-list global talent. From Oscar-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman to K-pop sensations BLACKPINK, and the legendary Grammy award-winning singer Sting, all have performed in Abu Dhabi which has attracted many travellers.

