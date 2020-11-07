UAE Announces Major Relaxations To Islamic Law In A Step Towards Westernisation

In a major development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 7 announced relaxations to Islamic laws allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, lifting some restrictions on alcohols and criminalising “honour killings”. In a step towards the Westernization of the Gulf nation, the broadening of these laws and personal freedoms would significantly change the UAE’s perception on the global level. The state-run agency WAM had reported that the reforms are aimed at boosting the nation’s economy as well as the social situation along with ‘consolidating the principles of tolerance’.

The move is followed by a historic peace deal between UAE and Israel that was brokered by the United States and the Gulf nation is also set to host World Expo in Dubai. This high-stake event is reportedly expected to flourish the economic activity in UAE along with inviting over 25 million visitors. The relaxation of Islamic laws sought to promote UAE favourable for tourist, fortune-seekers and even businesses. The Islamic legal code has previously led to several court cases against the foreigners and outrage in their home nations.

Penalties scraped regarding alcohol consumption

While the penalties over alcohol consumption have been scrapped, its sale and possession are also permitted to those who are above the age of 21. Even though liquor has been widely available in the nation in bars and clubs, individuals required a government-issued licence to purchase, transport or even to have alcohol at their homes. But, the new rule would reportedly allow Muslims to consume alcoholic beverages freely.

‘Cohabitation of unmarried couples’

Another relaxation included in the new set of laws would allow “cohabitation of unmarried couples” that has been considered a crime for the longest time in UAE. Even though authorities tried to ignore the foreign couples especially in Dubai, the threat was still floating among the tourists. The state-run agency reported that attempted suicide that is forbidden in the Islamic law would also be decriminalised.

Scrapped laws defending ‘honour killings’

In a much-awaited move of enhancing women’s rights, the UAE government has decided to scrap the laws defending “honour crimes.” It is a widely condemned tribal custom that allowed the male member to evade prosecution for assaulting a woman seen as dishonouring the family. However, under the new set of laws the punishment for ‘honour killings’ would be same as any other kind of assault. These amendments will reportedly allow the foreigners to avoid Islamic Shariah courts on issues like marriage, divorce and inheritance.

Image/Inputs: AP