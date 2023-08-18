UAE Astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi Has Warm Exchanges With His Son From Aboard ISS | WATCH

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who became the first Arab to complete a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), had a delightful conversation with his son via video conference, Al-Neyadi’s. Al Neyadi, who will be back on Earth on September 1, after completing a six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station, was asked by his son what would he say was his favourite aspect about the planet Earth. In a heartwarming response, Al-Neyadi told his son: “You are the thing that I love most about Earth."

The footage of the warm exchanges between the father-son duo is now widely circulating on social media. “My name is Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi," Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al Niyadi’s son says, introducing himself as he asks the question from Earth to his dad. Al Neyadi, who is set to return on Thursday on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that is docked at the orbiting outpost, narrated his experience in space to his son. Al Neyadi is the father of six children and two of his sons attended the astronaut's 'A Call from Space' events in Umm Al Quwain. He spoke to the space enthusiasts LIVE from the ISS.

Al Neyadi was launched with the Crew-6 mission

The UAE based astronaut also demonstrated spacewalking and discussed other advantages of being in space. The UAE astronaut was launched with the Crew-6 mission which was jointly undertaken by NASA and SpaceX. The four astronauts will hand over the duties to the Crew-7 which will arrive at the station next week. "The crew has been living and working aboard the station since docking on March 3, 2023," NASA informed in a statement.

"During the mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including student robotic challenges, plant genetics, and human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth," it explained in a release. "The crew’s SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, will undock from the space station no earlier than Friday, September 1, splashing down off the coast of Florida," the space agency added. Al Niyadi became the second Emirati in space and the first Arab to go on an extended mission to ISS.