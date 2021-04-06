UAE Begins Commercial Operation Of First Arab Nuclear Plant, Leader Calls It 'historic'

The United Arab Emirates, on April 6, began the commercial operations of its first-ever nuclear power plant. By commencing the Barakah power plant, the country has not only diversified its energy mix but also established the Arab Peninsula’s first-ever nuclear power plant. The construction of the plant officially kicked off in 2011 but was stalled largely because of the country's inexperience in building a nuclear plant from scratch.

Leaders mark historic event

Taking to Twitter, Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said it was a historic milestone for the country, which this year celebrates 50 years since its formation. Meanwhile, in another statement, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said that the first of its kind plant had entered the “national power grid.” “The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid," he said.

The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector. We are grateful to those who made this possible and thank them for their diligence and hard work.

Last year, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, had said in a statement that it is the culmination of more than a decade of vision, strategic planning and robust program management. He said that the team demonstrated outstanding resilience and commitment to the safe delivery of Unit 1 despite recent global challenges, referring to the health crisis.

“We are now another step closer to achieving our goal of supplying up to a quarter of our Nation’s electricity needs and powering its future growth with safe, reliable, and emissions-free electricity,” Mohamed Ibrahim added.

The chief executive claimed that the Barakah nuclear power plant will deliver 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity with zero carbon emissions while supporting economic diversification. He emphasised that it will help create thousands of high-value jobs through the establishment of a sustainable local nuclear energy industry and supply chain.

