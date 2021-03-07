UAE Cancels Ramadan Tent Permits To Prevent Large Gatherings Amid COVID-19

Authorities in UAE’s Ajman have cancelled all permits for Ramadan tents for Iftar meals and public gatherings in the emirate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government, instead, pledged for a free meal distribution campaign that will be conducted in a safe and hygienic manner by the registered government charities. UAE’s decision to scrap the permission to run public tents during the holy month replicated Dubai’s announcement last week that cancelled meal tent installations by the private donors over concerns of coronavirus spread. UAE’s state press including The Khaleej Times reported that Ajman's Charitable Activities and Endowments Coordination Council will draft a plan for meal distribution.

UAE’s ACAECC noted that the measure was in line with the administration’s efforts to combat the surge in new cases of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the kingdom and the world for over a year. Dubai and Ajman's authorities have decided that no tents for iftar and suhoor, the pre-dawn meal taken before fasting will be hosted. The executive director of the charitable sector Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi told the state press that the organizations and entities that were willing to donate meals will now have to collaborate with the charities and institutions approved and licensed by the IACAD. The idea is to conduct a campaign that is safe and less risky, and prohibited congregation in large numbers. People’s health and safety are among IACAD’s top priorities, Al Muhairi noted, adding that “all necessary precautions” will be taken to be vigilant against the disease spread.

14 COVID-19 deaths

The authorities meanwhile will continue to provide meals for the underprivileged and hungry under the government’s digital Meals of Hope initiative that has partnered with various restaurants via Zomato. As of Saturday, UAE reported 2,959 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. As many as 14 fatalities were recorded as the kingdom tested more than 242,159 people in one of the biggest test drives. The kingdom has registered a total of 408,236 coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit. In the wake of the more virulent mutants of coronavirus spreading worldwide, UAE tightened the rules slashing the capacity limits for public avenues such as eateries, recreational outdoor areas, places of worship, as well as weddings and funeral assembly. All non-citizens over the age of 12 were asked to carry medical insurance and a negative PCR test taken within the last 96 hours by government recognized labs when entering the Kingdom.

[A man receives a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a medical staffer in Dubai. Credit: AP]

