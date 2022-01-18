UAE Denounces Abu Dhabi Airport Attack By Yemen's Houthis; 'reserves Right To Respond'

A day after the suspected drone attack near Abu Dhabi international airport, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denounced the Houthis assault, which killed three people, including two Indians. UAE further stated that it has the right to react against terrorist acts as well as criminal escalation. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan remarked in a statement, “We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable," ANI reported.

Nahyan has described the attack of the Houthis as crimes done in blatant violation of international law. The tragic incident took place when at least three fuel-carrying oil tankers burst after a drone strike near Abu Dhabi airport. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed accountability for the strike in the UAE. As per media reports, this strike can be considered to be a massive attack carried by Houthis on Emirati soil. Following the explosion, UAE authorities had reported two major fires.

UAE condemns Abu Dhabi airport attack

Furthermore, as per the statement, the ministry highlighted the fact that the terrorist group has committed a "cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region" to fulfill its illegal goals and objectives. UAE has urged the global community to condemn and reject terrorist attacks that target innocent civilians and public infrastructure. In addition to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also sent its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured victim a fast recovery.

Meanwhile, the UAE authorities have also initiated an exhaustive investigation into the cause of the fire. As per an Abu Dhabi police statement released by the official WAM news agency, drones were responsible for an explosion involving three oil tankers and a fire at the construction area of the emirate's new airport on Monday morning.

The alleged drone attacks have also been criticised by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. As the conflict in the Middle East has risen, Antonio Guterres in a statement on Monday urged all responsible parties to display the greatest restraint and avert any violence.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)