UAE Destroys Three 'hostile' Drones That Penetrated Country's Airspace

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed that it had intercepted three hostile-intent drones and destroyed them after they intruded into the nation's airspace on Wednesday. Taking on Twitter, the UAE's Ministry of Defense (MOD) said, “MOD announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022.”

The ministry assured that it has been ready to handle any dangers and has been taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the state and its territory.

This came just a few days after the United States military forces retaliated to a Houthi missile strike against the UAE during Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to the nation. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, this included the usage of Patriot interceptors, which corresponded with attempts by the UAE's military forces.

Further, John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary said that even though US Patriots were launched, Emirates' surface-to-air missiles actually attacked the targets. When questioned if this might include targets outside of Al-Dhafra, Kirby replied, "If we can help defend our Emirati partners, we’re going to do that," as per media reports.

US critised latest Houthi missile strike on the UAE

The United States has condemned the latest Houthi missile attack on the UAE when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Arab country. Marking the third such attack by Iran-backed militia, the UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels early Monday as Herzog arrived in the UAE. After the defense forces intercepted and destroyed the missile strike fired by Yemen's Houthis, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) informed that air traffic flow became normal.

Denouncing such attacks, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that while Israeli President visit to UAE can build bridges in the region, the “Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.” After the attack, the US pledged that it will support the UAE. According to Sputnik, the United States would provide the UAE with a guided-missile destroyer and fighter aircraft to combat the Houthis missile assaults.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)