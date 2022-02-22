UAE: Dubai Ends RT-PCR Test For Travellers From India For First Time Since COVID Outbreak

Indian travellers no longer need to take the RT-PCR test at Indian airports before travelling to the UAE, as the new guidelines suggest. As per the reports of ANI, the Dubai Airport released an advisory updating the travel restrictions for passengers travelling from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the new recommendation requires Indian nationals to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate obtained from an accredited health service provider up to 48 hours before the flight's planned departure.

Upon arrival in Dubai, travellers will be subjected to a PCR test. Passengers who have not been fully vaccinated are instructed to bring a negative COVID-19 RTPCR certificate with them and upload it to the Air Suvidha website. It will be the airline operators' obligation to ensure that the travel conditions are met. A considerable number of Indians who live in or go to the city frequently will benefit from the changes in travel regulations

Passengers must provide complete and accurate information

Air India stated that all passengers must provide complete and accurate information in a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha site before they book the flights, including travel records from the previous 14 days. The airline also stated that the passengers who do not follow the rules will not be allowed to board.

On arrival, all passengers will be subjected to thermal scanning and will be treated according to protocol if symptoms are present. Pre-arrival and post-arrival testing is not required for children under the age of five. This is the first time that PCR testing has been waived on the UAE-India route since the pandemic broke out in 2020, as both nations maintained a strict stance on pandemic travel regulations.

13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours

In the meanwhile, India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests that there were 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are presently 1,81,075 active cases in the country, with 34,226 recoveries made in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate is 1.98%, while the daily positivity rate is 1.24%. So far throughout the country, 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

