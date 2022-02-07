UAE: Dubai To Impose Fee On Single-use Plastic Bags, Issue Complete Ban In Two Years

On Monday, Dubai announced that it will start charging fees for using plastic bags aiming to make them completely illegal in two years due to environmental issues. From July 1, 25 fils (Rs 5.23) fee for single-use plastic bags will be implemented in Dubai. As per a report by National News, Emirate's Executive Council stated that the tax will be implemented across the board, including retail, clothes, restaurants, pharmacies, delivery services, and e-commerce orders.

In the coming weeks, awareness programmes will be held in schools and around the country. Sustainable alternatives, such as reusable bags, will be pushed by stores. Natalie Hore, who is the founder of Azraq, which is a UAE-based marine conservation organisation, said it was encouraging to see Dubai take steps to minimise the usage of single-use bags throughout the Emirate, according to the National News. She stated that a tax on single-use plastic is one of several options for reducing its circulation, and it demonstrates a commitment to the local environment.

Plastic caused the death of hundreds of camels in the UAE

Last year, retail behemoth Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour announced that it would no longer provide single-use plastic bags at two of its Dubai locations, Carrefour Hypermarket at Cityland Mall and Carrefour Market at Arabian Ranches 1, according to the National News report. Lulu Group's communications director, V Nandakumar, said the company was committed to moving away from single-use plastic bags in its stores.

Last year research suggests that hundreds of camels have died in the UAE due to plastic ingestion over the previous decade. Around 300 camels perished as a result of indigestible substances made of plastic, which was discovered by employees from Dubai's Central Veterinary Research Laboratory in 2008. It means that one out of every 100 camels in the UAE dies as a result of ingesting plastic rubbish left behind by campers or litterers.

300 million tonnes of plastic pollution created globally each year

UN Environment Program data suggests that about 300 million tonnes of plastic pollution are created globally each year, equaling the weight of the human race. Only 9% of all plastic manufactured is recycled, with the remainder ending up in landfills, dumps, or the environment. More than 30 countries have imposed a charge on such bags, while more than 90 have imposed a partial or entire ban, according to the National News report.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)