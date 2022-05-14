UAE Elects Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan As New President

Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been elected the country's new President on Saturday, May 14 according to an official announcement that was made after the meeting of Rulers of the Emirates in Abu Dhabi. The decision was made by the Federal Supreme Council, which comprises the Rulers of each emirate, according to state news agency WAM. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed the former Crown Prince of the UAE federation has become the third president in the country's history following the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday, May 13. As the decision was announced, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his congratulations.

"Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State," he wrote on Twitter. "We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him."

A meeting was held at the Mushrif Palace, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to elect the new president of the United Arab Emirates following the untimely demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A statement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was unanimously elected. Foreign diplomats and leaders from worldwide will pay visit to the new President of the UAE in the coming days, according to state-affiliated press.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at the age of 73

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, May 13. The cause of death is not yet known. "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourn the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world. The leader of the nation and the patron of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, passed away to the Lord's side today, Friday, May 13," WAM said.

Sheikh Al Nahyan served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” the statement from UAE's state-affiliated press read. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of UAE also announced 40 days of closure for the official mourning of their President's demise. The day would be commemorated with flags at half-mast.