UAE Issues New Travel Guidelines For Indian Tourists; Reintroduces Visa-on-arrival

New instructions have been released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for passengers travelling from India. Passengers can now do a fast PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours, as per the new standards. Not only that, but the UAE has reinstated visa-on-arrival for Indian nationals who have a visa or residency permit from the United States, the United Kingdom, or an EU Member State. As of now, only Indian citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival.

Not necessary to obtain ICA permission

Etihad Airways said that Indian people with a visa or residency permit granted by the United States, United Kingdom, or an EU Member State can visit Abu Dhabi. It is not necessary to obtain ICA permission. Although vaccination is not required for entrance people will be required to produce proof of their testing status in order to visit public places. Additionally, the airline advised passengers to come to the airport at least six hours prior to their trip for their quick test, since counters will open six hours prior to departure and closing two hours prior to departure.

As per the entrance criteria of the UAE, a fast PCR test will be undertaken for every passenger at the corresponding Indian departure airport, according to the official notification. Travellers arriving at the Abu Dhabi airport will require to be quarantined for ten days and will be compelled to wear a medically certified bracelet given by the airport officials after clearing immigration. They would then have to take a PCR test on the ninth day of confinement. Passengers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Uganda are also required to take this test.

Domestic assistants are permitted to enter UAE

Indian nationals with a US visiting visa or green card are eligible for a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi. This also applies to Indian nationals with a six-month residency in the United Kingdom or the European Union. Their passports must have a six-month validity period. Domestic assistants are also permitted to enter the nation provided they travel with a sponsor from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country or a direct member of the sponsor's family, according to Etihad.

