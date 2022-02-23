UAE: Museum Of The Future Dubbed 'the Most Beautiful Building On Earth' Opens In Dubai

Dubbed as the 'most beautiful building on Earth', the Museum of the Future was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, February 22. Built near Sheikh Zayed Road, which is the city's main highway, the iconic museum is a seven-story hollow silver ellipse wrapped with Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai's ruler.

On the inauguration day, the Museum of the Future was lit up by a colourful laser light show in the evening, and a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic futuristic museum. The organisers said that the content of the museum is yet to be released, but it will take the visitor on a "journey to the year 2071." Another feature of the museum is the statue showing a three-finger salute by Sheikh Mohammed, symbolising love and victory.

According to Gulf News, all seven floors of the building are dedicated to various subjects like the future of space travel and living; education, climate change and ecology, and health, wellness, and spirituality. Notably, a whole floor is dedicated to children, where they will get a chance to explore and solve future challenges.

"In the next 48 hours, we will open the doors to the public and ensure they enjoy this immersive experience," told Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation to Gulf News.

Museum of the Future: How to visit, ticket & timing, booking

The iconic Museum of the Future is situated right next to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and the most convenient way to reach the museum is by taking the Dubai Metro. The entry fee for a single person is Dh145 (Rs 2,945), while children under three years are allowed free entry, and complimentary tickets are also available for senior Emirati citizens.

Visitors can also book tickets online and the opening hours of the museum is from 10 am to 6 pm all week long. For the unversed, the futuristic museum is equipped with advanced technologies in virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and human-machine interaction to answer questions related to the future.

(Image: @Muesuemofthefuture/Instagram)