UAE Names Its First Female Astronaut Noura Al-Matroushi, To Train At NASA's Texas Facility

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed its next two astronauts, which includes the Kingdom’s first-ever woman astronaut, that it plans to send for the future manned space missions at a state program organized on Saturday. Noura al-Matroushi, the UAE's first female astronaut, and her counterpart Mohammed al-Mulla were identified by the ruler of Dubai, also the prime minister and vice president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In a Twitter promotional video, Al Maktoum recognized al-Matroushi who was born in 1993, as an engineer at the Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Co. Meanwhile, Al-Mulla, born in 1988, is a pilot with Dubai police and heads the training program.

The two astronauts, selected from among 4000 applicants across seven sheikhdoms, will commence training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, US. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) had released a list of 14 shortlisted candidates for the final phase of the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, which was qualified by both al-Matroushi and Al-Mulla, the Dubai Media office said in a statement. The final selection interviews were conducted by a committee consisting of specialists from MBRSC, including Emirati astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi along with NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Jessica Meir. The team at MBRSC then conducted preliminary and advanced medical examinations on the shortlisted final 61 candidates, shrinking the number to 30.

We announce the first Arab female astronaut, among two new astronauts, selected from over 4,000 candidates to be trained with NASA for future space exploration missions. Congratulations Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla. pic.twitter.com/bfyquyzqAJ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 10, 2021

"We have reached an important stage in Space programme to select Emirati astronauts. They will participate in scientific space exploration missions in partnership with international astronauts, which serves the aspirations of the country to participate in global space missions,” HE Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC told Dubai Media office. “We are constantly strengthening strategic partnerships with global partners as they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Emirati astronauts. At the same time, it also highlights the Centre's role in strengthening its links with specialized international entities such as NASA and building bridges of cooperation between leading global space organizations and agencies,” he added.

[Image Credit: Dubai Media Office]

Joint strategic agreement between UAE, US

UAE’s Assistant Director-General for Scientific and Technical Affairs and Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC, Salem AlMarri, told the state’s media office that the goal of the UAE Astronaut Programme is to establish a sustainable program for the coming years. He said that the MBRSC will prepare candidates who will contribute to the knowledge sharing in the space sector. UAE’s trained and expert personnel will enable the kingdom to participate in future space exploration missions. The selected astronauts will now be trained under the ‘2021 NASA Astronaut Candidate Class’, which is a joint strategic agreement between the UAE and the United States to train the UAE astronauts at NASA's Johnson Space Center. The project is managed by UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

(Image Credit: AP)