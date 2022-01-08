UAE Operates On Friday For The First Time Adopting Western-style Work Week

The United Arab Emirates started the new year with a major change as the country officially adopted Friday as the working day. Earlier UAE along with many other Islamic countries started their weekend with Friday observing Friday and Saturday as national holidays. However, with the start of the new year, the government has adopted a Western-style work week, which runs from Monday to Friday. The decision to adopt Friday as the working day was met with a lot of criticism by the citizens of the UAE. One stated on Twitter that this feels wrong and he would rather take Friday off.

Friday is the Muslim holy day and that is why the government has decided to make Friday a half-day and the employees are only required to work for a half-day to attend prayers. The government stated that the UAE is now the first nation in the world to implement a national working week that is shorter than the global five-day week, according to Sky News.

Offices and schools will be open four and a half days a week

Government offices and schools will be open four and a half days a week, with Fridays ending at 12 noon for a fixed prayer period of 1.15 pm, according to Khaleej Times. The location of the sun affects the Muslim prayer schedule. Students in many private schools in Dubai began their first half-day of school on Friday online.

According to Khaleej Times, Catherine Erpen, Principal and CEO of GEMS World Academy, Abu Dhabi stated that the new half Friday created a sense of enthusiasm in the school and that students, parents and faculty have all praised the half-day programme. Principal Erpen also stated that the school made minor scheduling adjustments before winding up the day by 12:00 pm on Friday to ensure a smooth remote learning experience for students.

Jumuah prayers for patients

On the other hand, a private hospital in Abu Dhabi made special preparations for all of its employees and patients to offer Jumuah prayers together on the first working Friday, according to Khaleej Times. At Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, more than 70 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and top management, joined the patients for communal prayers.

Image: Pixabay