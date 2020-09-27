UAE Says Deal With Israel Was Not To Counter Iran But Aggressive Policies Prompted Move

A month after Israel and UAE signed the US-brokered peace deal at the White House, the United Arab Emirates said that the motive behind the agreement was not to counter Iran. A top UAE official said on Friday, September 25, however, noted that Iran’s policies over the three decades have raised concerns among the Arab nations that prompted them to look at their relationship with Israel “wit fresh eyes”.

As per reports, UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash acknowledged that it might not have been Iran’s intention but still, certain actions had an impact in the Gulf nations. In a virtual briefing on the sidelines of the remote 75-anniversary gathering of world leaders at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Gargrash refrained from commenting if other Arab countries would follow both UAE and Bahrain in establishing a relationship with Israel. However, he advised Israel to look at these potential ties “very transactionally” and not tactically to build long-term relations.

“The only thing I want to say is the more strategic the Israelis look at these relationships, the more doors will open to them,” Gargash said. “If they look at it very `transactionally’, I think that it is not going to send a very good omen for normalizing relations with many of the Arab countries.”

Gargash added that the UAE’s message to Israel is to “look at these opportunities and build strategically, and think long term rather than short term”.

Read - UAE Crown Prince Bin Zayed In Talks With US Over Transferring Of Turkey Base: Report

Read - Abu Dhabi, UAE's Conservative Capital, Ends Alcohol Licenses

Israel-UAE are negotiating ‘normal bilateral relations’

Gargash also informed that currently UAE and Israel are negotiating “normal bilateral relations”. He even said that the Arab nation has proposed several agreements to Israelis ranging from protecting investments and double taxation to visa exemptions and air services. However, the UAE is currently awaiting a reply on the same.

“We’re waiting for them to come back to us, because it is essential for a relationship to be built on these solid bases,” Gargash said.

However, he noted how UAE still stands in support of the two-state solution and an end to Israeli occupation in the Israel-Palestinian issue. Gargash even said that he disagrees with Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in political matters acknowledged having “open channels” for negotiations.

“But we need to open channels of communications because the Arab experience of having no communication with Israel has not really yielded any results,” Gargash said.

Read - COVID-19: 91 Indians Return To MP From UAE In Special Flight

Read - Moroccans Protest In Rabat Over UAE, Bahrain's Normalisation Of Ties With Israel

Inputs/Image: AP