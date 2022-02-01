UAE To Impose Federal Corporate Tax On Business Profits From June Next Year

For the first time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will establish a federal corporate tax on business profits on June 1, 2023, as was announced on Monday. As per the reports of News International, much of this tax-free environment is still in place, including the lack of a personal income tax. The country has long benefited from its tax-free status to carve itself a place as a worldwide economic, energy, and tourism hub, attracting the world's ultra-wealthy.

UAE's Finance Ministry said that it was launching corporate tax in line with worldwide efforts to combat tax evasion and to meet issues posed by the global economy's digitization, according to News International. Except for the extraction of natural resources, which will continue to be taxed at the emirate level, the new tax will be imposed on all enterprises and commercial operations in the country.

Basic statutory tax rate of 9%

The ministry further stated that the new system entails a basic statutory tax rate of 9%, as well as a 0% rate for taxable profits up to 375,000 dirhams, which is around $102,107.50 to help small firms and entrepreneurs. The ministry continued by stating that the measure will prepare the implementation of a worldwide minimum tax rate, which will apply a different corporate tax rate to large multinationals that meet certain conditions.

Khatija Haque, who is Emirates NBD's top economist stated that a business tax fits into the UAE's objective of diversifying its budget revenue away from oil, according to News International. In the meanwhile, Monica Malik, who is Chief Economist at Aby Dhabi Commercial Bank noted that many corporations may still have to pay a top-up tax in their country of residence, despite the international tax treaty reached at the end of last year and that earning tax on domestically conducted business and income is beneficial to the UAE.

UAE levies a 20% tax on international bank branches

Back in 2018, the UAE implemented a uniform rate of 5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) on most products and services. The country levies a 20% tax on international bank branches operating in the country, as well as a 55% tax on enterprises with emirate-level concession agreements in the oil and gas sector.

Image: Unsplash