UAE To Lift Entry Ban On Travellers From 12 African Countries Starting January 29

UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Thursday announced that it will lift on January 29 entry restrictions imposed on travellers from 12 African countries, from where the new strain of COVID-19, Omicron, began to spread across the world. Taking to Twitter, NCEMA said that from January 29, entry into the United Arab Emirates for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again.

“Resuming entry for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, and updating entry procedures for those coming from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda, starting from January 29th,” the tweet read.

Now, according to the conditions for entry from the 12 African nations, travellers need to have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 made no later than 48 hours before arrival. They would also undergo another PCR test upon arrival in the Emirates. The UAE authorities asked residents of African countries to refrain from travelling if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in UAE

It is to mention that several nations have imposed strict restrictions on unvaccinated people before they are allowed in. This varies from a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The Omicron variant, which was first reported by South Africa, has created havoc across the world, especially Europe and the United States.

Studies have found that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection against the heavily-mutated Omicron variant. In UAE, according to Our World in Data, more than 90% of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. 100% had also received the booster jab as of January 27. The UAE has reported over 800,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and more than 2,000 deaths.