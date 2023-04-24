UAE: Two Indian Expats Die In Separate Accidents Over Eid Ul-Fitr Holidays

Two Indian nationals were killed in separate accidents in the UAE over the Eid ul-Fitr holidays, a media report said on Monday.

Sharjah-based Abhilash was killed in a boat accident that occurred when he had gone boating with his colleagues in Khor Fakkan city, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

According to the report, 16 passengers and two employees were on the boat during the incident.

In another development, Saudi Arabia said it has evacuated from Sudan 66 citizens from "brotherly and friendly" foreign countries that included a few Indian nationals.

It is learned that Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indians who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight and they were stuck in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

In a related progress, India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way," Jaishankar tweeted.

India has positioned two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in violence-hit Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate stranded Indians from the African country.