UAE Wants Return Of Libya's Oil Production With Safeguards, Says Emirati Minister

The United Arab Emirates and its allies want Libya to return to oil production as soon as possible, said a senior Emirati official on July 13 after Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) accused the UAE of ordering self-styled Libyan National Army to block oil sales. Anwar Gargash, the Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, didn’t respond to the accusations but acknowledged the shutdown of Libyan oil exports.

The UAE, alongside its partners, wants to see a return to oil production in Libya as soon as possible, with safeguards in place to prevent the proceeds fuelling further conflict. We continue to work for an immediate ceasefire and return to a political process. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) July 13, 2020

Earlier, NOC had condemned the renewed blockade on Libyan oil exports and called for the states, responsible for the blockade, to be held to account by the United Nations Security Council. NOC said that it has been forced to declare “force majeure” on all oil exports from Libya to limit its contractual liabilities.

NOC stated that Libyan oil exports restarted on July 10 but the next day, Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army ordered a halt to further exports, reversing their cooperative posture in negotiations. The oil company said that the instructions to shut down production were given to Haftar’s forces by the UAE.

'Undermining international order'

The company expressed grave disappointment over the blockade even after statements by senior UAE officials in support of international efforts to restart oil production in Libya. It urged all mercenaries to withdraw from Libyan oil facilities and warned of consequences for “undermining the rule-based international order”.

NOC Chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla appreciated the efforts of the United Nations and the US to restart Libyan oil production and avert an escalation in the conflict. In a statement released on July 12, Sanalla said that if the efforts fail, there must be consequences for the actions of the handful of states that are destroying Libya. He added that NOC’s position during the negotiations was to support all measures that undermine Libyan sovereignty.

"The renewed blockade demonstrates the urgent need for moves to improve financial transparency to be accompanied by reform of security at oil installations,” he said.

