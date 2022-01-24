UAE's MoD Admits Intercepting 2 Houthi Missiles Over Abu Dhabi Days After Drone Attack

Few days after the drone attack reports, now Ministry Of Defence Of The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday. According to the WAM news agency's Twitter post, missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. No casualties have been reported till now.

The Emirates “is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks,” WAM quoted the UAE Defense Ministry as saying. Viral videos on social Media show the sky over the capital lit up before dawn on Monday, with moments of light looking like interceptor missiles in the sky. The videos corresponded to known features of Abu Dhabi. The missile fire disrupted traffic into Abu Dhabi International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Etihad, for about an hour after the attack.

The Monday attack reports came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people, including two Indians, and wounded six others.

Drone attack near Abu Dhabi

Three people including two Indians were killed and six others were injured after three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, January 17. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis had claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires.

Confirming the attack, the Indian Mission in UAE had also released a statement asserting, "UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details."

Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen

According to Sputnik reports, an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's Saada City Remand Prison killed at least 82 people early on January 22, Saturday and injured 266. The latest severe bombing in Yemen's northern Saada region was part of a massive air and ground attack that indicated an escalation in the country's years-long civil conflict. The dispute places the internationally recognised Yemen government, who are helped by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

UAE bans private drones after deadly attack on Abu Dhabi

In the aftermath of the drone attack, the UAE government ordered to stop all flying operations of private drones and light sports aircraft in the Gulf country for a month, days after two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

