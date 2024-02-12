UK ‘Very Concerned’ About Situation as Egypt Threatens to Void Peace Treaty with Israel

Advertisement

As Egypt threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel over IDF’s military operation in the densely populated town of Rafah on Gaza-Egypt border, UK’s Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that he was “very concerned” about the development.

Cameron on Monday said that Israel should "stop and think" before launching an all out military campaign in Rafah, where displaced Palestinians who fled from other areas during Israeli offensive have been huddled in the makeshift tents. UK is worried about the escalating situation on the Gaza-Egypt border, Cameron stressed.

Advertisement

'There's nowhere for them to go'

As at least 37 people were killed in an IDF airstrike on Sunday, UK’s Cameron said that it was "impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people,” referring to the civilians. "There's nowhere for them to go,” he reiterated, in indication that the border, a sole passageway between Gaza and Egypt, is completely sealed.

Advertisement

The artery was blocked by the Egyptian authorities, who are now threatening to scrap peace treaty with Israel, as IDF conducted its brutal offensive in the nearby town of Khan Younis in Southern Gaza. The heavily barb wired border where a tall wall now stands erected, has also delayed the delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the civilians.

Hundreds of trucks with humanitarian supply that left from al-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula are now parked on the Egyptian side amid a backlog. Egyptian authorities enforced the 16-year land, air, and sea blockade on the southern land routes of Gaza Strip, the only non-Israeli territory, and restricted movement on the Sinai peninsula as Israeli officials voiced their controversial plan to push the displaced Gaza population to the Sinai peninsula.

Advertisement

Egypt warned that it will suspend the Camp David Accords in September 1978 that followed a peace treaty in which Israel agreed to withdraw troops from Sinai and Egypt agreed to demilitarise it. The first peace treaty between the two countries fostered full diplomatic relations leading to peace and security after Egypt and Israel fought four major wars, most recently in 1973.

"We want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action,” UK’s Cameron said. "Above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting - we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire, a sustainable ceasefire without a return to further fighting,” he added. As Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to halt the grinding incursion into Gaza, pressing his military to advance into Rafah to root out Hamas, at least two Egyptian officials and a Western diplomat told The Associated Press that Egypt may suspend the peace treaty.