The cooperation between Kyiv and Ankara to supply Bayraktar drones to Ukraine forces is a ‘big mistake’ that could lead to negative repercussions for Turkey, warned the Turkish Patriotic (Vatan) Party, chairman, Dogu Perincek. Perincek was quoted by Sputnik as saying the supply of the drones to Ukraine will be ultimately used against Ankara itself. His remarks came after Ukraine and Turkey this month signed an agreement that envisions a magnificent expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones.

"The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. This weaponry will ultimately be used not only against Russia but also against Turkey itself," Perincek warned, as per the report.

The deal on Kyiv getting the drones was signed in a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As per the Russian news agency, Ukraine uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people republics in the southeast.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish President said that Ankara is willing to do what it can to resolve the crisis. Erdogan even offered to host a meeting of the country’s two leaders while accusing the West of making Russia-Ukraine tensions “worse”. His remarks came on returning from a trip to Kyiv on Thursday. Erdogan had said, “Unfortunately, the West until now has not made any contribution to resolving this issue. I can say they are only making things worse”.

It is also pertinent to note that just last year, Russia had chastised Turkey for selling its Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Ukrainian army. As per The Guardian report, the lethal weapons could be used against Russian troops stationed in the rebel-held Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. At the time, the Ukraine-Turkey deal had also prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to issue an official complaint, alleging that Turkey was fostering militaristic tendencies.

France, Germany & Turkey reaching out to Russian leaders

While the US is sending troops to Europe and Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to soar, other nations including Germany, France and Turkey have reached out to Moscow's top leaders in order to stabilise the situation. The Guardian had stated that Erdogan who even visited Russia held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv. However, it is likely that Erdogan’s efforts to become the lead mediator might be rejected by Moscow. Recently, even French President Emmanuel Macron had said that a deal to prevent war in Ukraine is possible.

