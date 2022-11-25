Ukraine Says Iranian Advisers Helping Russians Pilot Shahed-136 Killed In Crimea

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, said on Thursday in an interview, according to Guardian newspaper. The Ukrainian official warned that any Iranian on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion will also be targeted. Oleksiy asserted that the Iranians who were present in Crimea had been helping Russia pilot the Shahed-136 armed drones to strike the Ukrainian targets. He, however, did not elaborate on the casualties caused by the Iranian drones on the Ukrainian side.

“You shouldn’t be where you shouldn’t be,” Danilov said. “They were on our territory. We didn’t invite them here, and if they collaborate with terrorists and participate in the destruction of our nation we must kill them.”

“The Iranians keep insisting that they are not suppliers of weapons to the Russian Federation but we need confirmation. Do we have this confirmation as of today? No, we don’t.” Danilov said in the interview, the paper stated. “We understand these things don’t fly without [people] learning how to operate them, and the Russians don’t have the brains to figure it out themselves … In the modern world, you can’t hide anything. It is just a matter of time when it will be made public," furthermore it quoted the Ukrainian official as saying. The Ukrainian official also expressed skepticism if Iran supplying missiles to Moscow during the course of the war. “We are trying to answer this question and we’ll do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen,” he reportedly said.

“But if it does happen, it will tell us two things. First, Russia has no capability of manufacturing its own missiles, at least in the numbers that would allow it to continue a large-scale war. Second, if a country that has been under sanctions since 1979 has the capability of producing such weapons, what kind of sanctions are we talking about? So it raises a big question about enforcement," Danilov said.

Zelenskyy slams Russia's energy terror

It was reported in October, that as many as 10 Iranians were killed as they assisted the Russians to organize the attacks on the Ukrainian military in the occupied Crimea. Iranian military presence will be targetted by the Ukrainian military, warned Danilov. Russia's invading forces have been conducting strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure, plunging it into blackouts across several cities and disrupting the water supply.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, told a meeting UN security council on Wednesday that the Russian drone strikes are “an obvious crime against humanity." Zelenskyy slammed Russia's what he described as the “energy terror.” Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's spokesperson, meanwhile told state press reporters that Kyiv could “end all possible suffering of the civilian population” if it discussed “the demands of the Russian side" and negotiated.