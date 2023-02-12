The United Nations Emergency Relief Co-ordinator, Martin Griffiths revealed that the death toll from the devasting earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is expected to rise. On Monday (06/02/23), a 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the middle eastern nations of Turkey and Syria leading to the deaths of thousands of people. The earthquakes in the two countries have easily become one of the deadliest calamities in modern history, surpassing the fatality figures of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and Tsunami. During a conversation with Sky News, Griffith asserted that he is expecting tens of thousands more deaths from the catastrophic earthquakes.

The United Nations emergency relief coordinator is currently visiting Turkey where the death toll has risen above 24,000. Griffiths made this proclamation during his visit to the quake-hit city of Adana in Turkey. "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more,” Griffiths told Sky News. “That's terrifying. This is nature striking back in a really harsh way,” he added.

‘Rescue ops. are now in final stages’: Griffiths

The UN aid chief made it clear that the rescue operations in both countries are in the final stages as chances of finding survivors slowly start to fade away."They say 72 hours is the golden period (for rescues)," he said. "But just now they have pulled out someone alive an hour two ago. It must be incredibly difficult to decide when to stop this rescue phase and move into the next phase which is also going to have its problems,” he added. As time passes by, the rescuers in both countries are now heading towards the recovery stage. The United Nations diplomat also praised the way the International communities for coming out to support the struggling Middle Eastern countries. However, Griffiths also stated that when it comes to the delivery of aid, things get difficult in Syria. "The awful truth about Syria from a humanitarian perspective is that the needs of the people of Syria grow each year and despite generous funding, we fail to meet those needs. As a result, the people who live in absolute poverty in Syria grows - now 90% of the population,” he said.