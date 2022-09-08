UN Atomic Watchdog 'cannot Assure' Peaceful Nature Of Iran's Nuclear Programme

UN’s nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said that it "cannot guarantee" peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme after the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action could not be revived despite the talks in Vienna brokered by the European Union. There has been “no progress” in resolving the issues and concerns about the nuclear material stockpiling at the sites, IAEA warned.

IAEA is “not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful”, the atomic watchdog said in statement accessed by the broadcasters.

The report was released after the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that he was “increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the Agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period." He stressed that there has been "no progress" towards reaching the common grounds in the talks. European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU's lead negotiator in the nuclear deal separately stated that the dialogue is "in danger" due to the divergence in stance and disagreements held by Washington and Tehran.

In August the talks gained traction with the United States scrapping the commercial sanctions that have depressed Iranian crude exports since 2018. As both US and Iran have been losing confidence in finding a deal, prospects of JCPOA restoration have hit the deadlock. The US has also rejected, downrightly, Iran’s demand that it must continue to receive the economic benefits of sanctions relief even if the deal later torpedoes. The US and the international community urged that Tehran must agree to terms of limiting the Uranium enrichment before they begin lifting its nuclear-related sanctions.

Iran has uranium stockpile to create 8 to ten nuclear bombs

IAEA has been pressurizing Iran to declare the presence of nuclear material with transparency at three undeclared sites, a demand that the latter hasn't been able to comply with satisfactorily. In August, Iran’s stockpile of Uranium stood at estimated 3,940 kgs. Iran would need two key elements to make a uranium bomb: enriched uranium to produce enough material and tens of thousands of centrifuges. The Islamic Republic currently has a uranium stockpile to create 8 to ten nuclear bombs.

Planet Labs PBC image shows Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear site, as well as ongoing construction to expand the facility in a nearby mountain south of Natanz. Credit: AP

