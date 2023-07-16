UN Berates Syria For Setting ‘unacceptable’ Conditions For Aid To Rebel-held Areas

United Nations has berated Syria for setting up “unacceptable conditions” that will hamper the delivery of aid to millions of people in the key rebel-held areas via the Bab al-Hawa crossing. According to a letter viewed by the agencies, the UN expressed great concern about Damascus demanding unrealistic terms and conditions to be met for the resumption of aid delivery to the civilians in the rebel strongholds in northwest Syria.

The humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday after the 2014 UN deal expired. The approval to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing by the Syrian government failed this week at the UN Security Council as the UN could not garner authorization to renew the aid delivery for the Turkish-based operation. The 15-member UNSC failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday as Russia used its veto to block a nine-month renewal of cross-border aid, which the United States slammed as “an act of utter cruelty."

The letter sent to the UN outlines “two unacceptable conditions" made by the Syrian authorities for allowing the use of the border crossing between Turkey and Syria. The document was sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). UN aid deliveries would have to be "in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government," Syria's UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter to the Security Council. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. United Nations was alarmed by "unacceptable conditions" that were being set by the Syrian government for aid trucks, requesting for the obstacles to be removed.

Trucks loaded with UN humanitarian aid for Syria wait parked at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Credit: Ghaith Alsayed/AP

'UN shall not communicate with terrorists': Syrian government

"We are committed to delivering life-saving assistance to millions of people in need in northwest Syria, guided by humanitarian principles and using all available means and delivery modalities," Dujarric said, as he told reporters that the UN is consulting with a number of partners.

"We had prepositioned a lot of material in the area before the deadline. So we do have humanitarian aid in place, but obviously, we want to get things going as quickly as we can," Dujarric added.

Wreckage from a collapsed building in Syria. Credit: AP

In the letter that has caused a furore, the Syrian government “stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as ‘terrorist.'" This was listed as the first condition for the removal of the blockade. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) shall not “supervise and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid” in northwest Syria was the second condition listed by the Syrian authorities. The rebel-held northwest, where UN will send the humanitarian aid, is the last bastion of the Syrian opposition to Russia-backed President Bashar-al-Assad's regime.