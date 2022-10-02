UN Calls For Peace As Over 80 Injured In Ongoing Anti-government Protests In Iraq

The United Nations mission in Iraq has urged Iraqi protestors and security forces to maintain a peace amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad and southern provinces of the country. The protests mark three years since the October (Tishreen) movement demonstrations.

Iraq’s security forces fired teargas and stun grenades on Saturday, to disperse a large crowd of protesters indulging in stone-pelting during the clashes that wounded scores of people near Baghdad’s Tahrir Square. Hundreds of citizens had gathered at the place to mark the anniversary of the anti-government unrest of 2019.

The clashes resulted in injuries to 86 people, about half of whom were members of the security forces, while at least 38 protesters were hit by rubber bullets, reported the Guardian.

What sparked the protests?

The recent anti-government protests in Iraq were sparked after thousands of activists of the Sadrist and Tishreen movement held fresh protests in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad against the government that has failed to meet their demands. Amid an unusually tight security presence in Baghdad’s highly-fortified Green Zone as well as the blockage of the al-Jumhuriya bridge leading to the area, the activists gathered to remember the victims of the October 2019 movement.

The roots of the recent protest lead back to October 2019 when the Tishreen movement was sparked after citizens expressed their anger at endemic corruption, high unemployment in the country, dire public services and foreign interference in Iraq’s functioning, reported BBC. The movement had led to the resignation of the Prime Minister of the country, Adil Abdul-Mahdi in 2019. However, the parliament of the country has failed to appoint a new Prime Minister so far.

UNAMI remembers the Tishreen movement

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) took to Twitter in a show of remembrance for the victims of the October 2019 Tishreen movement while also urging the security forces to exercise peaceful methods to deal with the recent protests.

As we remember the victims of October 2019, we reiterate that the right to peaceful protest is essential in a democracy. While we salute Iraqi Security Forces for handling the current protests professionally so far, we call on all to refrain from violence and prevent escalation. — UNAMI (@UNIraq) October 1, 2022

Image: AP