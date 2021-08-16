UN Chief Antonio Guterres Expresses Sadness Over Loss Of Lives In Disaster Hit Turkey

The United Nations (UN) informed in a statement that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his sadness over the loss of life and property in Turkey due to heavy floods and mudslides.

In the statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric, the UN Chief expressed sadness at the loss of life and damage to property in Turkey due to the floods followed by massive wildfires and extended his deep condolences to the families affected. The statement further said that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Republic of Turkey during this difficult time.

Turkey floods

Severe floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall have hit the Black Sea region in Northern Turkey, killing over 60 people so far. Besides, several people still remain missing. The torrential rains had caused havoc and have destroyed several homes, damaged bridges, toppled vehicles, and affected power supplies in the region. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Turkey has also been witnessing massive wildfires which have killed eight people till now and destroyed acres of forests along its southwestern and southern coasts. On Saturday, a Russian firefighting plane crashed in Southern Turkey killing eight crew members and other emergency workers onboard.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the flood-hit region and vowed to bring in more aid.

(Image: AP)