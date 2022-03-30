Reacting to the recent terror attack in Israel, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an 'immediate end to violence'. In a statement shared on Twitter by UN spokesperson, the Secretary-General condemned the 'recent terrorist attacks in Israel, which claimed the lives of at least 11 Israeli citizens.' A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, gunning down victims as he killed at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week, reported AP News.

The Secretary-General also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, which claimed the lives of at least 11 Israeli citizens. In the spirit of the upcoming religious holy days, he calls for an immediate end to violence: https://t.co/1sZWz28I4r — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 30, 2022

Third terrorist attack in Israel

The shooting seemed to be the latest in a string of attacks by Arab assailants ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the anniversary of last year’s Gaza war. Israeli media informed that the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank, as per the AP News report. The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, have raised concerns about further violence.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel “stands before a wave of murderous Arab terrorism". Tuesday’s shootings occurred at two locations in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox city just east of Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, a pair of gunmen killed two young police officers during a shooting spree in the central city of Hadera, and last week, a single assailant killed four people in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul-General of Israel to India spoke to Republic Media and described the attack as 'ghastly'.

"It's not an easy task to fight against terrorism," he said.