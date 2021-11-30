UN Chief Says Situation In Palestine Remains Challenging To International Peace & Security

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that constant violations of the rights of Palestinians threaten the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to a press release, Guterres, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, noted that the situation in Plaestine continues to pose a “significant challenge” to international peace and security. He said that the persistent "violations of the rights" of Palestinians along with the expansion of settlements risk eroding the prospect of a two-state solution.

Despite being “encouraged” by recent engagements between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, the UN chief said that “containing the situation is not sufficient”.

The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory remains a challenge to int'l peace & security.



On #PalestineDay, let's reaffirm commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights & build a future of peace & dignity for both Palestinians & Israelis. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 28, 2021

As per the press release, the UN chief reiterated that the overall goal of two states living side by side in peace and security remains. This includes fulfilling the legitimate national aspirations of both peoples, with borders based on the 1967 lines and Jerusalem as the capital of both states, Guterres said. Further, he went on to urge the parties to refrain from measures that would undermine prospects for a peaceful resolution.

Ultimately, Guterres called “parties to engage constructively to end the closure of Gaza and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians under occupation.”

“Together, let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis,” he added.

Palestinians in Gaza enclave are 'trapped inside a cycle...'

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Guterres’ message came ahead of a special meeting to discuss the unresolved question of Palestine and the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights. According to UN News, the meeting, which was held on Monday, was an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that their rights, defined by the General Assembly Committee (CEIRPP) in 1975, have yet to be attained. They include the right to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty, as well as the right to return their homes and properties.

Speaking at the meeting in New York, Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the day should be observed with a sense of humility. Reminding that peace in the Middle East has remained at the forefront of the global agenda since the UN’s founding, he said that “it is disappointing that despite the priority accorded this issue, the amount of energy expended, the multiple UN resolutions adopted, and the decades of negotiations, dialogues, and engagements, so little has been accomplished.” Further, Shahid added that Palestinians in the Gaza enclave “are trapped inside a cycle of unemployment, limited economic opportunity and poverty - a dynamic that has been severely exacerbated by COVID-19”.

(Image: AP)