Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

UN chief Warns Against Escalation in Red Sea after US-UK Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties involved not to escalate even more the situation in the interest of peace and stability in Red Sea," Dujarric said.

Digital Desk
Red Sea Houthis Yemen UN
UN Chief Antonio Guterres, UK PM Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for all the parties to exercise restraint and "not to escalate" the volatile situation in the Red Sea after the US and the UK forces launched airstrikes on the Iran backed Houthis in Yemen.

"The Secretary-General [Guterres] calls on all parties involved not to escalate even more the situation in the interest of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region," his spokesman spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement published on Saturday. The strikes on the Yemeni rebel forces came days after the militants launched assaults on the commercial vessels bound for Israel that disrupted the international shipping and trade. The recent escalation in the Red Sea has stoked fears of Israel-Hamas war spreading into a region wide conflict.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, told the UN Security Council "we are witnessing the cycle of violence that risks grave political security, economic and humanitarian repercussions in Yemen and the region.” He added, “These developments in the Red Sea and the risk of exacerbating regional tensions are alarming.”

Russia slams US, UK for ‘blatant armed aggression against another country’

Meanwhile Russia’s ambassador to the UN summoned the UNSC meeting slamming the joint US-UK strikes on Yemen's Houthis. Russia’s foreign ministry labelled the attacks on Yemen as a ”blatant armed aggression against another country.” It is understood that the Houthis, supported by Iran, have not been taking the Russian ships that are continuing to travel through the Red Sea unscathed. Since October, when the Houthis began targeting the vessels, the tankers carrying Russian oil and container ships bound for Russian ports have not changed their maritime paths through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait in Red Sea.

US’ ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that the Houthis attacks in the Red Sea posed grave threat to all the countries’ shipping in the Red Sea. "Whether your ship flies an American flag, or the flag of another nation... all of our ships are vulnerable," she said. "Without Iranian support, in violation of their obligations... the Huthis would struggle to effectively track and strike commercial vessels, navigating shipping lanes through the Red Sea.” Britain's ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said London "took limited, necessary and proportionate action in self defense. This operation took particular care to minimize risks to civilians.”

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

