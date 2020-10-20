UN In Dire Need Of Funding In Yemen, 26 Aid Programmes At Risk Of Shutting Down

On Monday, October 19, United Nation said that without additional funding the international governing body would have to close down its 26 humanitarian programmes in Yemen by the end of 2020. As per reports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged all donors to pay the outstanding pledges and increase support.

During the press briefing, Dujarric said, "The lack of funding is crippling: humanitarian operations in the country - 16 of the UN's 41 major programmes - have already been reduced or shut down. 26 more will close or be reduced by the end of the year unless additional funding is received." The UN spokesperson also revealed that the humanitarian response plan for Yemen is not even half-funded and remained stagnant at 42 percent.

Yemen aid programmes at risk

The UN spokesperson added that the condition in Yemen continues to worsen day-by-day and said there has been a recent escalation in fighting that has forced 8,000 Yemeni to flee their homes in just October itself. At present, a million people are estimated to be facing the threat of hunger in Yemen while the prices of food keep skyrocketing in the war-torn nation. As per estimates, the food prices in Yemen are currently 140 per cent higher than what they were before the start of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the United States secured the release of two US citizens held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen as a part of a large prisoner exchange. Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker, and businessman Mikael Gidada were released from Houthi custody, said US officials on October 14.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the remains of a third American, who died in captivity, are being repatriated. The top US diplomat also commended the "tenacious diplomacy" of US embassies in the region that helped facilitate the release.

(With ANI inputs, Image Credits: AP)

