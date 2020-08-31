UN Labour Body Praises Qatar For Ending Exploitative Employment System

The United Nations labour agency, International Labour Organization (ILO) on Sunday, August 30, praised the efforts of Qatar for stopping an exploitative employment system which required migrant workers to seek the permission of the employer's to change jobs. As per the ILO, Qatar becomes the first country in the region to consider a non-discriminatory minimum wage after it implemented major changes to its labour market.

New guidelines

According to the new guidelines, migrant workers can now change jobs before the end of their contract without first having to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer. This new law, coupled with the removal of exit permit requirements earlier in the year, effectively dismantles the “kafala” sponsorship system and marks the beginning of a new era for the Qatari labour market.

The new minimum wage will apply to all workers, of all nationalities and in all sectors, including domestic workers. In addition to the basic minimum wage, employers must ensure that workers have decent accommodation and food. The legislation also stipulates that employers pay allowances of at least QAR 300 and QAR 500 to cover costs of food and housing respectively, if they do not provide workers with these directly – a move that will help ensure decent living standards for workers, as per ILO's press release.

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder said, "By introducing these significant changes, Qatar has delivered on a commitment. One that will give workers more freedom and protection, and employers more choice. We are witnessing what can be achieved when governments, workers and employers work together with the ILO to promote decent work for all"

The historic move provides greater clarity regarding the termination of employment. To terminate an employment contract and change jobs, workers must provide at least one month’s written notice if they have worked with the employer for two years or less, or two months’ notice if they have worked with the employer for over two years, as per ILO.

The law will enter into force six months after its publication.

