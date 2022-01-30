UN Report Claims Over 2,000 Children Recruited By Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Dead In 15 Months

A new report accumulated by the United Nations claimed at least 2,000 children recruited by Yemen’s Houthi rebels died on the battlefield within 15 months, AP reported. According to UN experts, these killings were reported between January 2020 and May 2021. The expert noted that the Iranian-backed rebels continue to hold camps and courses encouraging youngsters to fight.

The report also exposed the propaganda of the Houthis in which they found the Islamist political and armed group have been providing training to children in the name of so-called summer camps in several schools and mosques. The investigators revealed the Houthis disseminated their ideology and sought to recruit children to fight in the seven-year war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

"The children are instructed to shout the Houthi slogan `death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam. In one camp, children as young as seven years of age were taught to clean weapons and evade rockets," the four-member panel of experts said.

According to the expert panel, they documented at least ten such cases where the children were taken to fight after being told they would be enrolled in cultural courses. The panel further revealed they received a list of 1,406 children recruited by the Houthis. All these children died on the battlefield in 2020. The panel also got a list of 562 children recruited by the rebels who died on the battlefield between January and May 2021.

Children are aged between 10 and 17 years

"They were aged between 10 and 17 years old,” the experts said, and “a significant number” of them were killed in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa. It is worth mentioning Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition that included the United Arab Emirates and was backed at the time by the United States, entered the war months later, in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power.

(With inputs from AP)