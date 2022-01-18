UN Secretary-General Condemns Abu Dhabi Airport Attack; Urges Maximum Restraint

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the suspected drone attacks that were allegedly carried out by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi’s International Airport and a nearby industrial area. Antonio Guterres in a statement issued on Monday urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any further escalation as tensions have increased in the Middle-east.

"The Secretary-General condemns the attacks on Abu Dhabi’s International Airport and the nearby industrial Musaffah area, which reportedly caused several civilian casualties and have been claimed by the Houthis. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law," the statement said.

Moreover, Guterres also stressed that there is no military solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen and remarked that all parties should "engage constructively and without preconditions" with Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. He added that the political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement should be advanced with Grundberg's mediation efforts to end the deadly conflict in Yemen.

2 Indians, 1 Pakistani were killed in a suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi

Two Indians and a Pakistani were killed while six others were injured in the suspected Houthi drone attack in Abu Dhabi. The attack took place near the Abu Dhabi airport which sparked off an explosion in the United Arab Emirates' capital. According to the Abu Dhabi Police, the explosions were caused by "small flying objects" which were likely drones that hit the three petroleum tankers. Local media reported that a minor fire also broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas,” it said, adding that the fire had been brought under control.

Meanwhile, the police had identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. The identities of those who were injured were not disclosed. The Indian Embassy in UAR informed that the mission is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details.

UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in UAE is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details: Embassy of India in UAE pic.twitter.com/CiT4CQngda — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Image: AP