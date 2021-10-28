UN Special Envoy Pedersen Blames Syrian Govt For Failure To Initiate Talks On Constitution

On Wednesday, October 27, the UN special envoy for Syria claimed that the refusal of the Syrian government to agree on amendments to the country's constitution is a fundamental reason for the breakdown of talks last week, which put the country's peace road map in jeopardy, reported The Associated Press (AP). Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that the parties had failed to agree to meet again before the end of the year. However, he stated that he will continue to engage with all parties "to address the problems that have arisen," emphasising the need of achieving results.

According to Pedersen, on October 18, the government delegation presented a proposed constitutional text on Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, on October 19, the exiled opposition presented a text on the armed forces, security, and intelligence agencies; and the very next day, civil society groups presented a section on the rule of law. He said that the government presented a second draft on terrorism and extremism on October 21. The UN envoy further said that the Syrian government and the Opposition were unable to agree on how the discussions should continue, but they did agree that the parties, which include civil society representatives, could present additional material. "At the meeting, the delegation nominated by the government stated that it had no revisions to present of its draft constitutional texts and that it did not see any common ground," Pedersen was quoted as saying by The AP.

The talks came after a nine-month hiatus

The UN envoy said that the Opposition presented amendments to all of the proposals in an attempt to find common ground, while civil society groups also presented revised versions. However, the 45-member drafting group was unable to progress beyond submitting and discussing first draft constitutional texts to building a fruitful textual drafting process. Despite the failure, Pedersen is optimistic that progress on the constitutional committee can serve to develop trust and confidence if done correctly. Notably, the talks this week came after a nine-month hiatus in the Syrian constitutional committee's UN-led meetings.

It should be mentioned here that Syria's ten-year conflict has killed around 450,000 people and displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 23 million, mostly in neighbouring countries. Even though the conflict has subsided in recent months, Syrian opposition-controlled areas still house millions of people. The United Nations, the Arab League, the European Union, Turkey, and all five permanent Security Council members approved a road map to peace in Syria in 2012. It calls for the drafting of a new constitution and ends with UN-supervised elections in which all Syrians, including those in the diaspora, are eligible to vote. The road map was unanimously accepted by the Security Council in December 2015.

With AP inputs

Image: AP