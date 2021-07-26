UN Warns Of Record Civilian Casualties In Violence-marred Afghanistan In 2021

According to the UN, the number of Afghan civilians killed or injured as a result of growing violence has reached new highs in the first half of this year. The new report says, more than 1,600 civilian deaths have occurred in Afghanistan thus far in 2021. In comparison to this time last year, that's a 47 per cent increase. If the Taliban's offensives across the country are not halted, the United Nations warned on Monday that Afghanistan might see the largest number of civilian casualties in almost a decade.

Violence escalated since May

Since early May, when the insurgents ramped up efforts to coincide with the final evacuation of US-led foreign soldiers, violence has increased. The UN Assistance Agency in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warned in a report released Monday that civilian casualties in the first half of 2021 are projected to reach their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

Anti-government forces were responsible for 64 per cent of civilian deaths, according to the UN report. Pro-government troops were responsible for 25% of the deaths, while crossfire was responsible for 11%. Children accounted for 32% of all fatalities. The two sides are making little progress in their peace discussions. Both parties should take heed of the conflict's gloomy and terrifying trend, according to Deborah Lyons, UNAMA Director.

Lyons noted in an announcement released with the findings that unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians would perish and be injured this year if the growing violence is not stopped. “I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed to the battle’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating influence on civilians," she said.

The US will completely leave Afghanistan in September

In 2001, the members of Taliban were deposed by a US-led invasion of Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden stated this year that US forces will leave the nation by September. General Kenneth McKenzie, the senior US commander, indicated on Saturday that airstrikes in support of Afghan troops would continue. He stated that a Taliban triumph was not a foregone conclusion.

McKenzie did not specify whether the strikes would continue after the US military operation ends on August 31. Last week, US soldiers initiated airstrikes against Taliban terrorists as they marched on Kandahar.

(With inputs from ANI)