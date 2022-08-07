UNICEF Concerned Over Israel-Gaza Violence, Says Hostilities Must End To Avoid More Deaths

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Friday, 5 August, called on all sides to make efforts to prevent further violence. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, stressed that another conflict will result in more grief and suffering. Adele Khodr in a statement stressed that conflict has a "profound" effect on children and called for a "long-lasting solution to the conflict."

"Conflict has a profound and long-lasting impact on all children. All sides should do everything possible to prevent further violence. Another conflict will only bring more suffering and more grief. A long-lasting solution to this conflict is required," Adele Khodr said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the situation of children in Gaza Strip, Adele Khodr stated that a five-year-old Palestinian girl was killed and at least one boy was injured due to escalation of violation in the past hours. She stressed that 67 children in Gaza Strip and two children in Israel were killed during the 11-days of violence in 2021, according to the statement released on UNICEF website. Khodr underscored that children have faced "far too much" and many of them know only about "war and conflict.

“Children have witnessed far too much, for far too long. Many have known nothing but wars, conflict and violence. Most live with the long-term psychological impact on their mental health," Adele Khodr said in a statement.

24 people killed in Gaza: Health minsitry

The remarks of Adele Khodr came as Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinians conducted rocket strikes in southern Israel for a second day on 6 August, according to AP. The Gaza health ministry said that 24 people, including six children have been killed in the Gaza strip. The Israeli military claimed that rockets fired by 'Palestinian militants' claimed the lives of civilians, including children in Jabaliya of Gaza. An airstrike has destroyed a home and damaged nearby buildings in Rafah.

According to the health ministry, two people were killed and 32 others were injured, including children in Rafah, according to AP. On Friday, Israel launched a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 10 people including a senior militant. Israel has claimed to have targeted the militant group in response to an “imminent threat." Later, Palestinians claimed to have unleashed 100 rocket attacks in Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that his country launched the attacks based on "concrete threats."

Image: AP/Twitter/@AdeleKhodr

Inputs from AP