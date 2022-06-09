UN's Nuclear Watchdog IAEA Claims Iran Removing 27 Surveillance Cameras From Atomic Sites

In the latest development, the head of the United Nation's nuclear watchdog agency claimed that Iran is removing at least 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites in the country. According to the agency, the development has raised the risk that inspectors would be unable to track Tehran's progress as it is enriching uranium in bulk, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before. The statements were made by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at a press conference in Vienna on Thursday.

The IAEA director-general further stated that the move is a severe setback to their efforts, warning that the agency would be unable to keep a track of Iran’s program. "This would be a fatal blow to negotiations over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. When we lose this, then it’s anybody’s guess," Grossi said, the Associated Press (AP) reported, adding that Iran is yet to make a statement over the removal of cameras. The IAEA chief further claimed that Iran is removing cameras from its underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, as well as from its facility in Isfahan city.

Iran turned off two IAEA monitoring devices at Natanz nuclear enrichment facility

“We are in a very tense situation with the negotiations over the nuclear deal at a low ebb. Now we are adding this to the picture; as you can see it’s not a very nice one," Grossi remarked. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran announced that it had turned off two IAEA monitoring devices at Natanz. In the midst of a years-long conflict that threatens to escalate into new attacks, Iranian officials have also promised to take other measures. This came ahead of a vote by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors to censure Iran for failing to give "reliable information" about man-made nuclear material discovered at three undeclared facilities in the country.

Iran has been accused of enriching uranium in high volume

Notably, the Western Asian country has been accused of enriching uranium in high volume, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before. This has reportedly caused concerns to world powers that negotiators would be unable to reach an agreement, raising the prospect of a large-scale war. In 2015, Iran and global powers reached an agreement on the nuclear deal, in which Tehran committed to significantly reduce its uranium enrichment in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions. However, in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew from the agreement, prompting a series of attacks and incidents across the Middle East.

(With inputs from AP)

