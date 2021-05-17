UNSC Convenes Meet On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Invites 'partners To Negotiate'

The United Nations Security Council convened a virtual meeting on Sunday in the light of the unabated war between Israel and Palestine which began with the terrorists in Hamas attacking Israel with rockets, aggressively countered by the Israel Defence Force. The council called for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict, also inviting diplomats to bring a solution for the same.

"With some 181 Palestinians and 9 Israelis killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes and Palestinian Militant rockets based on preliminary figures, the total of these deadly confrontations is already too high. Since May 10 according to Israeli official sources, Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militants have launched over 2,900 indiscriminate rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said.

Giving an account of the Israeli's casualties, Tor Wennesland said, "Nine Israelis including five women, two children and one Indian National were killed and over 250 injured while 23 severely wounded."

While a significant number of rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome, some 450 fell short inside Gaza accounting for some Palestinian casualties as per Israeli Defence Forces, Wennesland said. In response to Palestine's rocket attacks that began on May 10, the Israeli Defence Force has conducted over 950 strikes, he added.

Speaking of the attack by Hamas terrorists, Wennesland said the rockets have reached as far as the outskirts of Jerusalem Tel Aviv and its suburbs and Ben Gurion Airport.

In an important statement, Wennesland informed that the United Nations is making arrangements to restock supply and also make electricity arrangements in Gaza. The Coordinator warned 'all sides' in the conflict to be mindful as the fighting continues. 'This conflict will increase radicalism', said Wennesland as he called for diplomats to bring a solution to the conflict and the airstrikes to 'stop immediately'. The Coordinator in his finals statement asked both Israel and Palestinian partners to 'bring negotiations to the table' in order to end the violence that according to the UNSC will hinder the stages of Jerusalem.

India has condemned the violence from both sides while calling for de-escalation and resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine. Ambassador to the UN, T S Tirumurti expressed India's 'deep concern' over the violence in Jerusalem, especially during the holy month of Ramzan, and reiterated India's strong condemnation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. After a delay caused by the United States, UNSC convened in New York on Sunday under the chairmanship of China to deliberate upon the violent airstrikes that have so far claimed 132 lives. Tirumurti also mentioned the death of an Indian citizen - Soumya Santosh, resident of Kerala - who was killed in the rocket fire and mourned her demise along with all civilians that have lost their lives in the violent engagement.

UN secretary-general António Guterres started the Security Council meeting by calling on both sides to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed. "The current hostilities are utterly appalling...The fighting must stop. It must stop immediately," the UN chief said.