UNSC Discusses Syria Chemical Weapons, Praises OPCW's Report On Douma Attack

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday discussed the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) latest report on the use of chemical weapons in Syria. During the briefing, the UNSC talked about the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles after Douma Chemical Attack in 2018. The discussion was followed by the signing of a joint statement between the permanent members of Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

According to OPCW, the canisters found carrying poison gas had been dropped by a Syrian air force helicopter over Douma, which was the last opposition stronghold near the Syrian capital at that time.

Joint Statement by UNSC on the Douma chemical attack

In the UNSC Joint Statement on Syria, the countries "call on Syria yet again to remove any obstacles and to co-operate fully with the OPCW and fulfill its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention". The OPCW released a detailed report which was based on a fact-finding mission that investigated the April 7, 2018 attack, in which nearly 43 people, including men, women and children, were killed.

While condemning the attack, Japan's representative Ishikane Kimihiro said: "We will not give up until we will have assurance from the OPCW that Syria has taken the actions necessary to exclude completely the possibility of the use of chemical weapons anywhere at any time, under any circumstances."

Meanwhile, Syrian authorities have dismissed the global chemical weapons watchdog's statement, which stated investigators had found “reasonable grounds to believe” the Syrian air force dropped two cylinders of chlorine gas in 2018 on the then-rebel-held town of Douma.

While addressing the United Nations, Ishikane Kimihiro said: "I will deliver a joint statement on Syria's chemical weapons on behalf of Albania, Ecuador, France, Malta, Switzerland, US, the UK, and my own country, Japan." Further, he added: "The Security Council discussed the latest report from the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team, IIT, on the use of chemical weapons in Syria." Moreover, IIT concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Republic was responsible for the 2018 chemical weapons attack in Douma.

Douma Chemical Attack

The attack took place on April 7, 2018, as the years-long war wound down and Syrian forces attempted to remove rebels and their supporters from the area, reported The Guardian. The cylinders had carried high concentrations of chlorine from which at least one dispersed its deadly payload into a ground-floor room where civilians had been taking shelter. More than a decade ago, an ongoing conflict that started in Syria killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, reported AP.