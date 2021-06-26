US And France Warn Iran To Rejoin Nuclear Accord As Time Is Running Out

The United States and France have warned Iran that the time to rejoin the nuclear deal is running out while flagging concerns of escalation of Tehran’s sensitive nuclear program in the meantime. On the first high-level visit to Paris by an official of US President Joe Biden’s administration, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as European hosts welcomed the new spirit from the United States after four years of former US President Donald Trump. As per the Guardian report, both US and France had one key pledge which was to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew the US from.

Blinken warned that the United States has “serious differences” with Iran which has stopped negotiations since last week’s presidential election won by another hardliner Ebrahim Raisi. US Secretary of State told reporters, “There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the [deal]...We haven’t reached that point – I can’t put a date on it – but it’s something that we’re conscious of.”

Blinken also warned that if Iran “continues to spin ever more sophisticated centrifuges” and ramps up uranium enrichment in the country, it would bring the “breakout” time nearer and it would enable the Islamic Republic to develop a nuclear bomb. However, Blinken stressed that US President still backs rejoining the accord under which Iran had drastically scaled down its nuclear work until Trump withdrew in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions.

“We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was in the [deal],” Blinken said.

France wants Iran to take ‘final decisions’

Like several other nations, France also stayed in the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal despite the pressure by the former US President. French Foreign Minister said at the joint news conference with Blinken, “We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions – no doubt difficult ones – which will allow the negotiations to be concluded.” However, as per The Guardian report, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in response, “The opposing sides are the ones who must take the decisions.”

Proud to stand alongside Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian today to affirm the United States and France’s shared principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/4cCv1sHKX3 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 25, 2021

IMAGE: AP

