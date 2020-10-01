US Announces Fresh Sanctions Against Syrian Organisations, Individuals To Pressurise Assad

United States administration announced imposing fresh sanctions on organisations and individuals in Syria on Wednesday, September 30 in an effort to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle. The sanctions were announced following intense clashes in southern Syria. As per reports, dozens were killed or wounded in the clash between the Russia-backed Syrian troops and local fighters from the Druze sect.

Leader of Syrian Army's 5th Corp sanctioned

According to reports, the sanctions are a result of legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The Russian-backed 5th Corp of the Syrian army was among those sanctioned by the US Treasury Department and State Department. The 5th Corp was established in March 2011 when the fighting first broke out in the country and includes rebels who initially fought the Syrian President but late joined his service.

As per reports, the US State Department decided to sanction the 5th Corp’s commander, Maj. Gen. Milad Jedid “for his involvement in the obstruction, disruption, or prevention of a ceasefire in Syria.” Yasser Ibrahim's sisters are also reported to have sanctioned. It is believed that Ibrahim had obstructed a political solution in Syria and helped Assad using his networks across the Middle East and beyond. The State Department identified the sisters as Nasreen and Rana.

US sanctions against Syria under the Caesar Act began in June with economic and travel sanctions. The sanctions which were implemented earlier this year include Assad and his wife and their eldest son Hafez, as well as members of the extended Assad family, senior military leaders, and business executives. The sanctions also impose penalties on those who do business with them.

