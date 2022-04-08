US Closely Following Developments In 'senseless Terrorist Attack' On Tel Aviv: Blinken

Reacting to the recent shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Israel, where at least two people were killed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US strongly condemns the "terror attack" that occurred on Thursday. Expressing his grief, the US Secretary of State said, "We are thinking of the victims of today’s attack and the families of those killed."

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in Israel today. We are thinking of the victims of today’s attack and the families of those killed. May the memories of those who passed be a blessing," Blinken said in his tweet.

In his press statement released on Thursday (local time), Antony Blinken said that the US is closely following developments in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in two dead people and several others injured.

"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," a statement read from Blinken's press release.

Expressing his grief, the US Secretary of State said, "Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv. Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed." He further added, "May the memories of those who passed be a blessing."

Tel Aviv attack

On Thursday, an attacker opened fire in a crowded restaurant in central Tel Aviv, Israel, killing at least two people and injuring several others before escaping into a dense residential area. Police spokesperson Eli Levi said the shooting was "a terror attack" that took place at "several locations" on Dizengoff Street. The shooting was described as a "terror act" that occurred at "multiple spots" on Dizengoff Street, according to police spokesperson Eli Levi.

The shooter started to fire into a busy bar at 9 p.m., according to Tel Aviv police commander Amichai Eshed, and then fled the area. "As of right now, there are indications pointing to this being a terrorist attack, but I have to be very delicate about this and say that we are also checking other leads," he said.

The alleged gunman was still on the loose many hours after the incident. Hundreds of Israeli police officers, canine units, and army special forces were conducting a huge manhunt in downtown Tel Aviv, combing through residential districts building by building.

Israel terror attack

On March 22, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva. The assailant, who identified with the Islamic State, was shot dead by the police. Following this, another attack took place on March 27 when two assailants from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm carried out a shooting attack in Hadera. The shooters killed two 19-year-old Border Police members. On March 29, a Palestinian gunman killed five people in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, forcing the country’s police force to be on extreme alert.