US Condemns Houthi Attack In Abu Dhabi, UAE Vows To Stand Beside Emirati Partner

The United States on Monday, Jan. 17 “strongly condemned” the latest Houthi terror attacks launched at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates [UAE] that killed at least three, including two Indian nationals and a Pakistani citizen, and wounded several others.

“The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable,” said US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Pledging support to its longtime ally, Sullivan reiterated, “our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering, and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

Iran-backed Houthis prolonging conflict

Washington has consistently derided the Iran-backed rebel faction Houthis for launching an offensive against the UAE, and Saudi Arabia and had insisted that the group adheres to a comprehensive ceasefire that puts end to hostilities, and stop such cross-border attacks from within conflict-ridden Yemen. But lately, the Houthis have been exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and prolonging the conflict.

On Monday, they targeted a key oil facility in the industrial Musaffah area of the capital Abu Dhabi. A state-owned energy company operated the pipeline network and oil tanker storage facility. The terminal facility is located some 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the center of the city of Abu Dhabi, and at some distance from Al-Dhafra Air Base where the United States and French troops are stationed.

The rebel forces launched missiles on at least three fuel tanker trucks that exploded, resulting in several scattered fires, including one at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The Al-Dhafra Air Base commander for US forces, Brig. Gen. Andrew Clark told The Associated Press that “no incidents” affected the base or the forces. “U.S. forces are ready and available to assist and support their Emirati partners if requested,” he said. The region where the tanker caught fire at the ADNOC facility is approximately 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) northeast of Saada, a stronghold for the Houthis. The incident came ahead of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in visit to the UAE.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Iran-backed Houthis claimed the responsibility, stating that they started a military operation “deep in the UAE,” and have waged a war on the Arab world. Senior Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash denounced the terror group on Twitter. Emirati authorities were investigating the rebel group’s “vicious attack on some civilian facilities” in the UAE’s capital with “transparency and responsibility,” he wrote. “The tampering of the region’s security by terrorist militias is too weak to affect the stability and safety in which we live,” Gargash further stated.

Abu Dhabi police’s preliminary finding indicates that small flying objects were launched at UAE, possibly drones, that caused the explosion. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been fighting Saudi Arabia- led coalition forces in Yemen since 2015. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the strike, as he tweeted that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law”. "The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions in the region. There is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen," Guterres' office said.