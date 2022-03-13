US Consulate In Iraq's Erbil Targeted, 12 Missiles Launched In Kurdish Capital

On Sunday, 12 missiles were fired towards the US consulate in Iraq's city of Erbil, Iraqi security officials said, no immediate report of causalities from the attack, Iraqi security officials added further. The attack happened briefly after midnight and caused material damage in the area, according to the report from Associated Press.

A US defence official said that missiles had been launched at the city from neighbouring Iran. Even though defence officials from both countries confirmed the attack, they gave different accounts of the damage. A second US official speaking with the Associated Press said that there was no damage and no casualties at any US government facility. Iraqi officials said several missiles had hit the US consulate. The consulate building is new and currently unoccupied.

#BREAKING: Reports several ballistic missiles hit the US base in Erbil pic.twitter.com/XMTXHDQs76 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 12, 2022

The US defence official, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because new information was still floating around, said it was still unclear how many missiles were fired or where they landed. The official said the incident was being examined by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government. In a statement, the US condemned what it called an "outrageous aggression against Iraqi sovereignty and exhibition of violence."

On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Iraqi media acknowledged the attacks in Erbil, without saying where they originated. Erbil was hit "with a number of missiles" early Sunday, according to a security statement, which added that security officials were investigating the incident and would give more details later.

Shortly after the attack, satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is based near the US consulate, went live from their studio, displaying shattered glass and debris on the studio floor.

The attack comes several days after Iran vowed revenge for the Israeli strike in Syria. According to reports, two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were killed in the airstrike. Iran's foreign ministry condemned the incident and pledged retaliation on Wednesday.

May trigger more attacks, says US Marine Gen Frank McKenzie

In December, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, in an interview with Associated Press, said that despite the fact that US forces in Iraq have transitioned to a non-combat mission, Iran and its proxies continue to demand that all US troops leave the country. As a result, he claims, this may trigger more attacks.